Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Czech police say people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.
They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of Thursday’s gunfire in the Czech Republic’s capital.

They say officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The Philosophical Faculty of Charles University and the Academy of Arts, Architecture, and Design are located in that area

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case

Latest News

The FAA and airlines are bracing for the start of a potentially record-setting holiday stretch.
Ready, set, travel: The holiday rush to the airports and highways is underway
A woman who had a miscarriage is now charged with abusing a corpse.
Woman ‘distraught’ after being charged for miscarrying
Take an in-depth look at the life of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. (Source: CNN/AFP/PALESTINE...
Hamas leader is Israel's No. 1 enemy
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave...
Taylor Swift’s new romance, debt-erasing gifts and the eclipse are among most joyous moments of 2023