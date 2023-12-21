Shop Local
E-mail by Laredo City Manager, reveals reason for Health Authority’s resignation

Dr. Maurice Click
Dr. Maurice Click(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been nearly a week since the resignation of the City of Laredo’s Health Authority and the reason behind that abrupt announcement is now coming to light.

In an e-mail obtained by KGNS written by Laredo City Manager Joe Neeb to Laredo’s Mayor, city council members, and multiple city department heads, it outlines the circumstances that led to the resignation.

While the e-mail never mentions Dr. Maurice click by name, it refers to an incident involving a City of Laredo medical employee whose resignation triggered the need to fill the position of health authority, city medical director and medical director for the detox center, all of which Dr. Click served as.

The e-mail mentioned allegations made by a local social media personality that were, “Circumstantial and embellished to create the effect the personality desired.”

One of the allegations had to do with a relationship between the medical employee and a patient of the health department’s clinic.

Upon interviewing the employee, it was determined that this allegation was accurate, therefore the employee was allowed to resign from employment.

“The decision to separate employment from the employee and the city is appropriate and we consider the matter closed,” stated Neeb.

