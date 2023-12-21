Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Evee puts up 28 in Rice's 82-56 win against Prairie View A&M

Led by Travis Evee's 28 points, the Rice Owls defeated the Prairie View A&M Panthers 82-56
Basketball
Basketball(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Travis Evee’s 28 points helped Rice defeat Prairie View A&M 82-56 on Wednesday night.

Evee added five rebounds for the Owls (6-6). Mekhi Mason scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added three blocks. Anthony Selden added 11 points. Max Fiedler grabbed 14 rebounds to go with six points.

Javontae Hopkins led the Panthers (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Kevin McGaskey and Nick Gazelas finished with 11 points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop

Latest News

Logo
Leonard, Clippers extend win streak to 9 by holding off Mavs rally in 120-111 victory
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Brennan's 19 lead Grand Canyon over Sam Houston 76-64
Balance leads No. 5 Texas women past UTRGV 104-51, Harmon reaches assist milestone
No. 10 Baylor women beat Providence 61-36 in game hampered by 40 fouls, 41 turnovers