Falcon Bank employees participate in ornament contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A jolly group of employees are decking the halls with some unique ornaments.

Located inside the lobby are ornaments created by Falcon Bank employees who participated in the bank’s ornament contest.

On the tree are ornaments inspired by cotton candy, a snowy shopping spree, a piñata, and a whole lot more.

There were 18 bank branches who helped decorate the Christmas tree in style—and even if it was all in good fun—there are winners in select categories.

Marketing Associate Karla Resendez says, “We have most creative, best Falcon ornament, and best overall. So there’s three categories and we have first, second, and third. From there, they each enter into whichever type of category.”

Organizers also share that they spent two months setting up and preparing for the contest.

