Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Falcon Bank employees participate in ornament contest

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A jolly group of employees are decking the halls with some unique ornaments.

Located inside the lobby are ornaments created by Falcon Bank employees who participated in the bank’s ornament contest.

On the tree are ornaments inspired by cotton candy, a snowy shopping spree, a piñata, and a whole lot more.

There were 18 bank branches who helped decorate the Christmas tree in style—and even if it was all in good fun—there are winners in select categories.

Marketing Associate Karla Resendez says, “We have most creative, best Falcon ornament, and best overall. So there’s three categories and we have first, second, and third. From there, they each enter into whichever type of category.”

Organizers also share that they spent two months setting up and preparing for the contest.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Toddler hit by car in Laredo, mother charged with neglect
Toddler hit by car in Laredo, mother charged with neglect
Eryka Castillo, 24
Woman arrested for hit-and-run crash that injured 74-year-old man
High-speed chase results in crash in north Laredo
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition

Latest News

Falcon Bank employees participate in ornament contest
E-mail by Laredo City Manager, reveals reason for Health Authority’s resignation
Victim of hit-and-run crash passes away, driver expected to face additional charges
Eryka Castillo, 24
Victim of hit-and-run crash passes away, driver expected to face additional charges
Dr. Maurice Click
E-mail by Laredo City Manager, reveals reason for Health Authority’s resignation