High-speed chase results in crash in north Laredo
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A high-speed car chase ends in a crash in north Laredo Thursday morning.
According to local law enforcement a chase that involved DPS and Border Patrol was reported at 8:15 a.m.
The chase resulted in a crash near San Dario Avenue and Mann Road.
No additional details have been released at this time.
