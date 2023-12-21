Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

High-speed chase results in crash in north Laredo

(KVLY)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A high-speed car chase ends in a crash in north Laredo Thursday morning.

According to local  law enforcement a chase that involved DPS and Border Patrol was reported at 8:15 a.m.

The chase resulted in a crash near San Dario Avenue and Mann Road.

No additional details have been released at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Man wanted for tampering with evidence arrested by Webb County Constable’s Office Pct. 1
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Man and woman arrested after DPS find drugs during traffic stop
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to theft case

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
CBP retirees donate toys for Blue Santa program
CBP retirees donate toys for Blue Santa program
CBP retirees donate toys for Blue Santa program
CBP retirees donate toys for Blue Santa program
File: Roots Recovery Detox Center
Roots Recovery Center receives inspection from state officials