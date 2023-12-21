High-speed chase results in crash in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A high-speed car chase ends in a crash in north Laredo Thursday morning.

According to local law enforcement a chase that involved DPS and Border Patrol was reported at 8:15 a.m.

The chase resulted in a crash near San Dario Avenue and Mann Road.

No additional details have been released at this time.

