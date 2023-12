LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wednesday night saw a couple of fun match ups in high school hoops including a game between the LBJ Wolves and the Nixon Mustangs.

After a night of hustle and bustle from both sides, it was LBJ that was able to come on top winning 55 to 53.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.