Pleasant day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions today with highs in the low to mid 70s.Tonight with temperatures only dropping into the lower to mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected throughout the night. Tonight into tomorrow morning warm and muggy with possible fog. A few disturbances will bring isolated to scattered showers to portions of the region each day through Sunday. Temperatures will also gradually warm through the weekend. On Christmas Eve, temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s overnight. A pleasant Christmas day , with breezy conditions and partly sunny skies, a high in the low 70s. Have a wonderful day and happy holidays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.