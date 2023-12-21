Shop Local
Slight chances of rain before the weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are expecting some slight chances of rain before we get to our Christmas weekend.

On Thursday Temperatures will continue to stay between the mid to upper 70s and cool overnights.

On Christmas Eve, we could hit a high of 79 and even 80 degrees but on Monday we’ll drop into the low 70s and drop even lower into the 50s overnight.

Those chances of rain could return on Tuesday bringing our temperatures down into the 60s.

