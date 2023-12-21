Spice up your culinary skills at Menudo Bowl 2024

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 28th Annual Menudo Bowl Cook-Off Fundraiser is set to ignite taste buds and bring the community together on January 20, 2024, at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

This culinary spectacle is an open invitation to all flavor enthusiasts and foodies, encouraging both individuals and teams to join. Families, friends, co-workers, and local businesses are all welcome to showcase their Menudo mastery in support of Laredo Crime Stoppers.

As the event date approaches, organizers urge aspiring Menudo maestros to contact the Menudo Bowl Headquarters at (956) 724-1876 for details on participation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.