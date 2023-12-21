Shop Local
Spice up your culinary skills at Menudo Bowl 2024

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 28th Annual Menudo Bowl Cook-Off Fundraiser is set to ignite taste buds and bring the community together on January 20, 2024, at the Webb County Fair Grounds.

This culinary spectacle is an open invitation to all flavor enthusiasts and foodies, encouraging both individuals and teams to join. Families, friends, co-workers, and local businesses are all welcome to showcase their Menudo mastery in support of Laredo Crime Stoppers.

As the event date approaches, organizers urge aspiring Menudo maestros to contact the Menudo Bowl Headquarters at (956) 724-1876 for details on participation.

