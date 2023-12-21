Shop Local
Surge of migrants arrives in Eagle Pass, Texas

By CNN
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAGLE PASS, TX . (KGNS) - The crisis at the U.S. Southern Border is showing no sign of slowing down with waves of migrants arriving daily.

Some ports of entry have been shut down so officers can help deal with the crowd.

These are images from the international bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Large crowds of migrants could be seen arriving at the port of entry overnight.

Huge crowds have reportedly been arriving at that place throughout the week.

The first surge of migrants got there on Monday night.

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have been working to process the continuous flow of migrants since then.

Large crowds of migrants have also been spotted in different parts of Arizona and different parts of the U.S. Mexico Border as the surge continues.

