Toddler hit by car in Laredo, mother charged with neglect

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday afternoon, a 2-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle at around 4:30 p.m. at the 2900 block of Mercer.

According to Laredo police, the toddler was found alone and unsupervised in the middle of the street when the accident happened. The 2-year-old sustained injuries, although they were determined to be non-life threatening initially.

The Laredo Police Department reported the driver of the vehicle, a neighbor of the child’s mother, immediately stopped and took the injured child to their residence.

Police say the child’s mother, identified as 28-year-old America L. Caudillo, was at home but had left a group of four children ranging in age from 3 to 11 years old unsupervised in the front yard.

The injured toddler was transported to a local hospital for initial medical assessment. However, due to the extent of the injuries and specialized care required, the child was then airlifted to a San Antonio hospital for further treatment.

Caudillo now faces charges of child neglect under the accusation of abandoning and endangering a child.

The Laredo Police Department clarified that the driver will not face any charges related to the accident. It was determined that she had the right of way, displayed zero signs of intoxication, and stopped to render aid to the injured child.

