United Longhorns’ Atzel Chavez signs with UTRGV

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a day to remember for Longhorns’ Atzel Chavez as he signs with the brand new program at UTRGV.

While Chavez made his verbal commitment months ago, seeing his name and knowing it’s a done deal was still a special moment.

“Dreams coming to reality, I’ve seen it everywhere, scrolling on social media, like ‘that could be me,” said Chavez. “I’ve worked hard for it, I think I deserve it and it’s kind of like, surreal if I can say I’m one of those guys you know.”

When Chavez talks about working hard for this chance, he doesn’t just mean on the field but off it as well, traveling anywhere he could to get his name out there and in front of college coaches.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.