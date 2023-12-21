Victim of hit-and-run crash passes away, driver expected to face additional charges

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly man who was the victim of a hit-and-run crash earlier this week has passed away at a San Antonio hospital.

Laredo Police have identified the victim as Fernando Antonio Fox Sanchez, 74.

The crash was reported on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, when police received a call about an elderly man who was hit by a vehicle near Jefferson and San Bernardo Avenue.

Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities identified the vehicle involved in the crash was a black 2016 Lincoln MKZ that was registered to Eryka Castillo, 24.

According to police, the vehicle was seen crossing into Mexico via the Lincoln Juarez Bridge.

Surveillance cameras at the bridge captured the Lincoln MKZ, displaying matching the suspect vehicle damage as it crossed from Laredo into Mexico.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit met with Castillo and took her to police headquarters for an interview.

During the interview, it was determined that Castillo was the driver at the time of the hit-and-run crash.

She was charged with accident involving injuries and tampering with evidence.

Police say additional charges may be pending.

