What to know about upcoming changes to FAFSA Application process

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The new Free Application for Federal Student Aid better known as the FAFSA is set to open on Dec. 31.

The federal financial aid application submitted by millions of students each year is receiving a major makeover for the 2024-25 academic year.

The new process is expected to help more students so they can receive grants to help pay for college.

Rebecca Lopez, a 2022 United High School Graduate is a sophomore at the University of Incarnate Word, a private school in San Antonio.

She said that filling out the FAFSA each year has helped her afford the high tuition fees.

“You know, going through it, I’m very glad that I filled it out because one, it helped me get the job that I have right now, I’m a work study so the job that I have as an ambassador I was able to get it because of this.

Lopez said it has also helped her qualify for grants and loans within FAFSA with lower interest rates.

For those not familiar with FAFSA, it’s been around for decades as the very tedious application the government has used to determine how much federal aid or loans students can get to help paying for college, but that form has now gone through an overhaul with experts saying it’s become more streamlined with less questions.

According to Jacob Channel with Lending Tree, most people will be able to take 10 to 15 minutes to finish the process compared to the hour or two it took most people with the previous form.

“The reason why we’re seeing a big change to the FAFSA is really because the Department of Education wants people to know that hey, aid exists, hopefully we can make it a little bit easier for you to get access to it, so there’s really no excuse for you not to fill out the FAFSA,” said Channel.

The extra money that Channel is referring to is additional Pell Grants as well as the maximum amount of a Pell Grant.

“Not only with the kind of new changes that we’re seeing more people across the board be able to qualify for some amount of money, we should be able to see more families, especially from lower income families, qualify for the maximum amount of money,” said Channel.

According to estimates from the U.S. Department of Education, roughly 610,000 new, low-income college students will now be able to receive Federal Pell Grants.

With about 1.5 million more students able to receive the maximum Pell Grant award but not all families will see the benefits, some will take hits with the new need-analysis formula that will no longer consider the number of family members in college in its calculation.

Plus, families that make over $60,000 will be required to answer questions on their assets and all students and their contributors, such as parents or guardians will be required to give the IRS permission to transfer information, they have directly into the FAFSA form.

If they don’t, the student will not be eligible for federal money.

Despite these drawbacks, the FAFSA is still the best way to find out what you’re able to get.

“Fill out the FAFSA, just so you know exactly where you stand, and then try to get a head start. Before you go into school, give yourself more time, the more time the better to apply for different things like scholarships,” said Channel.

“Of course, even if you’re applying for a scholarship within your school, more than likely, they’re going to require you to fill out a FAFSA application, so it’s always best to have it done and out of the way as soon as it opens,” said Lopez.

Now just to clarify, students entering college this January or in the summer will continue filling out the 2022-2023 FAFSA.

Students entering college in the fall of 2024 will have access to the new FAFSA on Dec. 31.

For help filling out the new FAFSA form, click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.