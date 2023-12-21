Shop Local
Woman arrested for hit-and-run crash that injured 74-year-old man

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash that left a 74-year-old man in critical condition.

Laredo Police have arrested Eryka Castillo, 24, and charged her with accident involving injuries and tampering with evidence.

The crash was reported on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, when police discovered that the 74-year-old man was hit by a vehicle near Jefferson and San Bernardo Avenue.

Throughout the course of the investigation, authorities identified the vehicle involved in the crash was a black 2016 Lincoln MKZ that was registered in Castillo’s name.

According to police, the vehicle was seen crossing into Mexico via the Lincoln Juarez Bridge.

Surveillance cameras at the bridge captured the Lincoln MKZ, displaying matching the suspect vehicle damage as it crossed from Laredo into Mexico.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit met with Castillo and took her to police headquarters for an interview.

During the interview, it was determined that Castillo was the driver at the time of the hit-and-run crash.

