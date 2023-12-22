$4 million to enhance rail safety in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar announced a significant injection of $4 million in federal funding. This allocation, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is set to enhance rail safety in collaboration with the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad.

The joint initiative, the Downtown Laredo Rail Corridor Safety Planning Project, focuses on transforming the downtown area’s train routes to ensure safer and more efficient operations. The primary goal is to address outdated rail routes, making trains more dependable and reducing wait times at crossings.

Warren Erdman, Executive Advisor for Special Projects at Canadian Pacific Kansas City, expressed the desire to streamline train movements through town without stops, ultimately minimizing or eliminating horn sounds. The project is seeking community input to inform its direction.

“We’d like to eventually get to the point where the trains move through town without stopping and in a manner in which they would minimize or eliminate blowing their horns through town. Eventually, we’d like to get that point through a study of this secure safe corridor,” Erdman explained.

The proposed changes involve closing five crossings and safety upgrades to 24 others. The project estimates a substantial time-saving impact, potentially saving 2.29 million hours for the community by constructing two new crossings.

The overarching objective of this safety plan is to prevent accidents and enhance traffic flow in downtown Laredo.

