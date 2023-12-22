Shop Local
Accident reported on westbound lanes of Saunders St.

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident is reported in central Laredo at around 10 this morning.

According to an eyewitness at the scene, two cars and a trailer were involved.

There is no word on injuries or the number of people involved.

Transportation authorities say that the westbound lanes of Saunders St. were immediately closed.

They advise commuters in the area to be prepared for detours and travel delays.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes if possible, and we’ll provide more information as it becomes available.

