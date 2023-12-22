Candidate for 406th Judicial Court Judge being removed from ballot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A candidate who was set to run for the 406th Judicial Court District Judge is being removed from the upcoming ballot.

Webb County Democratic Chair Sylvia Bruni confirms Rene Carlo Benavides is being withdawn from next year’s election ballot.

Benavides currently serves as a local attorney in Webb County.

Bruni did not specify the reason behind Benavides’ name being removed.

Benavides was registered as a Democratic representative on December 11th.

This leaves David Garcia as the sole candidate for the 406th Judicial Court District Judge race.

