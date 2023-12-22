Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Candidate for 406th Judicial Court Judge being removed from ballot

File: Voting
File: Voting(WNEM)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A candidate who was set to run for the 406th Judicial Court District Judge is being removed from the upcoming ballot.

Webb County Democratic Chair Sylvia Bruni confirms Rene Carlo Benavides is being withdawn from next year’s election ballot.

Benavides currently serves as a local attorney in Webb County.

Bruni did not specify the reason behind Benavides’ name being removed.

Benavides was registered as a Democratic representative on December 11th.

This leaves David Garcia as the sole candidate for the 406th Judicial Court District Judge race.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Toddler hit by car in Laredo, mother charged with neglect
Toddler hit by car in Laredo, mother charged with neglect
Eryka Castillo, 24
Woman arrested for hit-and-run crash that injured 74-year-old man
Eryka Castillo, 24
Victim of hit-and-run crash passes away, driver expected to face additional charges

Latest News

L.O.V.E.D Organization Food and Toy Distribution
L.O.V.E.D organization toy and food drive
Border negotiations, 2024 legislative preview, and the year’s “Naughty or Nice" list
Border negotiations, 2024 legislative preview, and the year’s “Naughty or Nice" list
Accident reported on Saunders St.
Foodie Friday: Apple Pie
Foodie Friday: Apple Pie