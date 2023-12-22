Shop Local
Cigarroa Toros beat St. Aug Knights in overtime

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a close game between the Cigarroa Toros and the Saint Augustine Knights Thursday.

Cigarroa would be down ten closing minutes and rally to send the game into overtime and ride that momentum to a 59 to 53 to win.

Aaron Moreno with 27 to lead the Toros while Trevino tops the Knights with 14.

