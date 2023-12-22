Cigarroa Toros beat St. Aug Knights in overtime

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a close game between the Cigarroa Toros and the Saint Augustine Knights Thursday.

Cigarroa would be down ten closing minutes and rally to send the game into overtime and ride that momentum to a 59 to 53 to win.

Aaron Moreno with 27 to lead the Toros while Trevino tops the Knights with 14.

