Humid Through Saturday, Sunnier Sunday, Cooler Christmas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist gulf air is bringing plenty of low cloud with a few patches of showers. Most of the time, it will just be cloudy, but scattered showers are possible until a drier airmass arrives from the west Sunday. Sunday will see sunshine and warm temperatures followed by cooler 60′s with sunshine on Christmas day.

