Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Humid Through Saturday, Sunnier Sunday, Cooler Christmas

By Richard Berler
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist gulf air is bringing plenty of low cloud with a few patches of showers. Most of the time, it will just be cloudy, but scattered showers are possible until a drier airmass arrives from the west Sunday. Sunday will see sunshine and warm temperatures followed by cooler 60′s with sunshine on Christmas day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Toddler hit by car in Laredo, mother charged with neglect
Toddler hit by car in Laredo, mother charged with neglect
Eryka Castillo, 24
Woman arrested for hit-and-run crash that injured 74-year-old man
High-speed chase results in crash in north Laredo
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition

Latest News

Pleasant day
Pleasant day
Wednesday 6pm forecast
Slightly warmer
slightly warmer
Becoming More Humid, Mild Weather Will Continue
Becoming More Humid, Mild Weather Will Continue