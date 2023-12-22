Laredo, plan early for festivities as liquor stores close for the holidays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Christmas and New Year’s just around the corner, a friendly reminder is for those looking to add a dash of holiday cheer to their celebrations – it’s time to plan ahead. Texas state law dictates that liquor stores across the Lone Star State will remain closed on both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Additionally, a longstanding regulation requires liquor stores to observe closures on Sundays.

Mario Flores, owner of Mario’s Discount Liquor Store, advises patrons to make their purchases in advance to ensure a stocked bar for holiday festivities. According to Flores, popular holiday choices include gift sets featuring Buchanan, Johnny Walker, and Chivas for Christmas, while New Year’s sees increased demand for selections like Jack Daniel’s, Johnny Walker, Chivas, vodkas, and tequilas.

“If you’re looking for some holiday cheer, make sure to make your purchases in advance,” Flores emphasized.

To accommodate holiday shoppers, liquor stores will be open until 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, for Christmas Eve purchases. Similarly, for New Year’s Eve, it’s advised to complete your shopping by 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 30.

