Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Longhorns win against PSJA Bears

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Longhorns of United stomped the basketball court looking for the win.

United would be in the lead late in the third quarter and keep that lead.

Overall, the Longhorns would win it 73 to 28 in a game where they only gave up nine points in the entire first half.

Eleven different guys in the orange and white scored with eight of them ranging between six and ten points.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Toddler hit by car in Laredo, mother charged with neglect
Toddler hit by car in Laredo, mother charged with neglect
Eryka Castillo, 24
Woman arrested for hit-and-run crash that injured 74-year-old man
High-speed chase results in crash in north Laredo
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition
Hit and run victim airlifted to San Antonio hospital, remains in critical condition

Latest News

Falcon Bank employees participate in ornament contest
Falcon Bank employees participate in ornament contest
Falcon Bank employees participate in ornament contest
E-mail by Laredo City Manager, reveals reason for Health Authority’s resignation
Victim of hit-and-run crash passes away, driver expected to face additional charges
Eryka Castillo, 24
Victim of hit-and-run crash passes away, driver expected to face additional charges