L.O.V.E.D organization toy and food drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Christmas is the season of giving and one local group is doing their part to spread a little holiday cheer.

The L.O.V.E.D Organization will be hosting their annual Christmas food and toy giveaway.

The group and all of their volunteer work the entire year to make this giveaway possible.

The distribution is open to anyone who would like to receive a food bag and toy.

The event will take place on Saturday at the 1100 block of Chihuahua and will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

