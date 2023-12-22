Shop Local
Watch Here: Chase on San Dario ends with escape, five undocumented migrants found

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A driver and a passenger are on the run after an attempted traffic stop leads to five undocumented migrants being found.

The Texas Department of Transportation attempted the traffic stop on San Dario Thursday morning.

The chase happened when a trooper attempted to stop a white Charger and the driver started to evade instructions to pull over.

The driver then lost control, struck a curb, and came to a stop when the driver and a passenger fled on foot and were not captured, according to officials with the Texas Department of Transportation.

A search revealed five undocumented immigrants being found inside the car.

They were referred to U.S. Border Patrol and no injuries were reported.

