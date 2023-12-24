Man charged in shooting that left teen injured

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a shooting where a teen woke up and found himself with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Laredo Police charged Juan De Dios Aguero, 28, with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.

The incident was reported on Sunday, Dec. 17 at Santa Cleotilde where a man woke up at 1 p.m. and found out that he had been shot in the leg.

Investigators were able to identify the alleged suspect after reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

On Dec. 22, 2023, District Judge Joe Lopez, determined probable cause existed to charge De Dios Aguero.

