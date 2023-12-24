Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man charged in shooting that left teen injured

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a shooting where a teen woke up and found himself with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Laredo Police charged Juan De Dios Aguero, 28, with aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.

The incident was reported on Sunday, Dec. 17 at Santa Cleotilde where a man woke up at 1 p.m. and found out that he had been shot in the leg.

Investigators were able to identify the alleged suspect after reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

On Dec. 22, 2023,  District Judge Joe Lopez, determined probable cause existed to charge De Dios Aguero.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife
Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Eryka Castillo, 24
Victim of hit-and-run crash passes away, driver expected to face additional charges
Janet Arredondo
Murder trial day 3: Joel Pellot’s ex-lover testifies
Dr. Maurice Click
E-mail by Laredo City Manager, reveals reason for Health Authority’s resignation

Latest News

Man charged in shooting that left teen injured
MGN Online
Two people hospitalized following three vehicle collision on Loop 20
KGNS+ bids farewell to News Director, Jerry Garza
KGNS+ bids farewell to News Director, Jerry Garza
L.O.V.E.D Organization Food and Toy Distribution
L.O.V.E.D organization toy and food drive