Two people hospitalized following three vehicle collision on Loop 20

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Two people are hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on Loop 20 early Christmas Eve.

According to Laredo Police, the three vehicle collision was reported on Sunday, Dec. 24 at around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound lane of Loop 20.

Authorities say three cars, a grey Dodge Charger, a grey GMC Sierra and a black GMC Yukon were involved in the collision.

Preliminary reports indicate the Dodge Charger was the vehicle that allegedly caused the accident.

Police say the Sierra and the Yukon were driving north on Loop 20 when the driver of the Charger was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes; driving in the wrong direction and went head on with the Sierra and the Yukon.

The drivers of the Sierra and the Yukon did not require medical attention; however, there were two occupants in the Charger that were critically injured and taken to the hospital.

The two occupants of the Charger were identified, the driver Carlos Arriaga, age 28, and passenger Mauro Castillo, age 43.

The LPD Crash Team and CAPERS are investigating the crash to see why the driver was traveling in the wrong direction as well as their condition during the time of the collision.

