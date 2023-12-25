Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Beyond the Headlines: Border negotiations, 2024 legislative preview, and the year’s “Naughty or Nice” list

By KGNS Staff
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the poem goes,

‘Twas the night before Christmas, the gavel lay still,

In Congress’ grand halls, a hush filled Capitol Hill

While Congress heads back home for the holidays, they leave the nation’s capitol without a deal.

Details on a border security and a national security package are still being negotiated, among other pressing matters. While both sides maintain progress has been made, issues remain.

Congressman Henry Cuellar helped explain the impasse, the issues that permeates the partisan gridlock, historical background for how we got here, and potential breakthroughs for the talks.

Then, a 2024 legislative preview.

The 2024 congressional agenda will be shaped by the ever-evolving political landscape, and yet, the only certainty is that there will be uncertainty.

For the holidays, we also reflect on a year-end “Naughty or Nice” list from some of 2023′s biggest stories.

Sadly, it was also one of our panelist’s last day for Beyond the Headlines. With a heavy heart and parting words, he shares a special message.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Two people hospitalized following three vehicle collision on Loop 20
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Man charged in shooting that left teen injured
Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Eryka Castillo, 24
Victim of hit-and-run crash passes away, driver expected to face additional charges
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife

Latest News

A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Man charged in shooting that left teen injured
KGNS+ bids farewell to News Director, Jerry Garza
KGNS+ bids farewell to News Director, Jerry Garza
Border negotiations, 2024 legislative preview, and the year’s “Naughty or Nice" list
Border negotiations, 2024 legislative preview, and the year’s “Naughty or Nice" list
Accident reported on Saunders St.