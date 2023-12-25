Beyond the Headlines: Border negotiations, 2024 legislative preview, and the year’s “Naughty or Nice” list

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the poem goes,

‘Twas the night before Christmas, the gavel lay still,

In Congress’ grand halls, a hush filled Capitol Hill

While Congress heads back home for the holidays, they leave the nation’s capitol without a deal.

Details on a border security and a national security package are still being negotiated, among other pressing matters. While both sides maintain progress has been made, issues remain.

Congressman Henry Cuellar helped explain the impasse, the issues that permeates the partisan gridlock, historical background for how we got here, and potential breakthroughs for the talks.

Then, a 2024 legislative preview.

The 2024 congressional agenda will be shaped by the ever-evolving political landscape, and yet, the only certainty is that there will be uncertainty.

For the holidays, we also reflect on a year-end “Naughty or Nice” list from some of 2023′s biggest stories.

Sadly, it was also one of our panelist’s last day for Beyond the Headlines. With a heavy heart and parting words, he shares a special message.

