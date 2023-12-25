Shop Local
Fire breaks out at a home on Candlewood Rd.

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A family comes home to discover a fire destroys part of their home over the weekend.

According to Sonia Atherton, her family entered their home on Saturday evening after being out of town for the weekend to discover their entire home full of smoke.

Atherton believes the fire began in one of the rooms towards the back of the home.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the incident.

Atherton thanks her church family too for helping them during this time of need with necessities.

“That bedroom was originally my dad’s office and since my dad past away six years ago, my uncle has lived with us. That was his bedroom. His bed, his clothing, his sofa, everything is gone. Thankfully, nobody was injured. Not even our animals. Because nobody was home. I’m thankful because if this had happened maybe during the night when we were sleeping, maybe my uncle wouldn’t be here” Atherton said.

Atherton was told by the fire department that the possible cause of the fire was electrical related.

