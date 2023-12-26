Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Advice on reselling your unwanted items

U.S. resale market worth over $39 Billion in 2022
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A lucky thrift store shopper recently resold a vase purchased for $3.99 for $107,000, realizing the dream of turning one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

People looking to clear clutter from their homes by selling their unwanted items may also be able to profit off their discards. But to maximize potential, a little research can go a long way, according to NerdWallet.

They shared several tips for selling personal items:

Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, Persian rugs, old books and silver-plated objects might seem rare and costly – but they typically aren’t.

Sellers with unknown or interesting items may want to get an expert opinion. They can contact the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers.

Visit auction sites like eBay to see what similar items have sold for.

For China, sterling silver flatware or crystal, try a resale company such as Replacements Ltd. – a tableware retailer that makes purchases through an online process.

Books collecting dust can be sold on sites like Biblio.com – a marketplace for rare, out-of-print and collectible books.

Lastly, don’t discount sites like Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace where items can be sold locally.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

loop 20 crash
Two people hospitalized following three vehicle collision on Loop 20
Fire breaks out at a home on Candlewood Rd.
Fire breaks out at a home on Candlewood Rd.
KGNS+ bids farewell and congrulates News Director Jerry Garza in new role leaving industry
KGNS+ bids farewell and congratulates News Director Jerry Garza in new role leaving industry
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Man charged in shooting that left teen injured
Police Investigation (MGN)
Police continue investigation into downtown house party stabbing and shooting

Latest News

In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US on the day after Christmas
Laredo Crime Stoppers ready to host its 28th Annual Menudo Bowl
Laredo Crime Stoppers ready to host its 28th Annual Menudo Bowl
Advice on selling your unwanted items
This December, federal authorities reported a seven-day average of more than 9,600 migrant...
Migrant crisis puts pressure on border officials