Bethany House of Laredo hosts annual Christmas Eve dinner

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Christmas has come and gone in the blink of an eye.

However, the spirit of the season remains as a local non-profit celebrated the holiday by providing meals to those who are in need.

Bethany House hosted its annual Christmas Eve dinner, and the non-profit reports that around 200 meals were served.

Monica Bautista from the organization says several donated items were given out to those struggling with homelessness.

They were given winter clothing, such as jackets, hats, and gloves.

That even includes toys for the kids.

“We are very, very grateful that the community has that joy of giving during the holiday season, so they are always very happy to support,” she said. “We were so, so blessed this Christmas, with a lot of holiday parties for the kids. We gave out toys, even pajamas, and other essentials for the men and women who stay for the emergency shelter. They also received t-shirts and winter accessories, so we were blessed.”

For more information about donations, you can call 956-722-4152.

