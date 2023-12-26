Shop Local
Encinal traffic stop uncovers human smuggling attempt

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ENCINAL, Tex. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop by Encinal police took an unexpected turn when several individuals were found concealed in the bed of a pickup truck. The driver, identified only as a man named “Jimenez,” was initially pulled over for a vehicle violation.

Upon questioning Jimenez, police grew suspicious and decided to conduct a thorough investigation. Their efforts revealed that Jimenez had attempted to hide four undocumented individuals beneath a sheet of wood in the bed of the truck.

Without further incident, Jimenez was taken into custody and transported to La Salle County Jail on four counts of human smuggling. The undocumented individuals discovered in the truck were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol Cotulla Station agents.

