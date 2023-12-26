Shop Local
Ice skating resumes at Sames Auto Arena

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For parents looking for a family-friendly option, you still have time to take your kids to enjoy some ice skating at the Sames Auto Arena.

The arena has re-opened their ice skating rink for the period after the Christmas holiday.

The price to ice skate is $10 if you do not have your ice skates, and $7 if you bring your own.

Each ice skating session lasts 45 minutes.

Jorge Quijano, from the Sames Auto Arena, says parents do need to keep a few rules in mind.

“We do ask everyone to be courteous,” he said. “We also have trainers [in case] they do not know how to ice skate. It’s a little cold in here, so bring out your jacket.”

This week, up to Friday, the first sessions start at 3 in the afternoon.

For the weekend starting on Saturday, the first sessions start at noon, and on Sunday, January 7th, the last day for skating, sessions begin at 1 p.m.

People under the age of 17 who wish to ice skate must be accompanied by an adult, and any waivers must be signed by a legal parent or guardian.

The ice skating rink will melt down on January 7th.

