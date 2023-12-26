KGNS+ bids farewell and congrulates News Director Jerry Garza in new role leaving industry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, KGNS+ bid farewell to one of our own.

Jerry Garza is a familiar name and face to many of you, and Friday was his last day with the KGNS family.

Jerry has been at KGNS on and off throughout the years, but he has been in the news industry for over 20 years

He has held a variety of titles including reporter, producer, and anchor—but for the last 9 years—Jerry has led our newsroom as our news director.

As news director, he started several segments including Beyond the Headlines and also expanded the newscasts.

We dug into our archives to highlight some of his time here from in front and behind the camera.

But now, Jerry is pursuing an opportunity outside of news.

Jerry was not only a boss, but also a friend to many of us in the newsroom.

We wish him nothing but the best in his next endeavors!

