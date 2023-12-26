Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Chamber of Commerce opposes southern border points of entry closures, cite crippling economic effect

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is reacting to recent developments regarding trade and the border.

In a statement released last week, the chamber said they strongly oppose the recent closures of multiple points of entry.

They group says at the heart of their concerns is the critical necessity of maintaining a seamless flow of goods across the border.

That flow is vital to sustain local, state, and national economies, according to the chamber of commerce.

Because of staffing shortages stemming from illegal immigration, and CBP redeploying customs agents to handle the additional processing, the chamber of commerce says that has led to economic losses amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

As solutions, the chamber says they are advocating for increased federal resources and for the Mexican government to intensify border monitoring efforts to discourage illegal migration.

The full press release is produced below.

Laredo Chamber of Commerce opposes recent points of entry closures
Laredo Chamber of Commerce opposes recent points of entry closures(Laredo Chamber of Commerce)

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

loop 20 crash
Two people hospitalized following three vehicle collision on Loop 20
Fire breaks out at a home on Candlewood Rd.
Fire breaks out at a home on Candlewood Rd.
KGNS+ bids farewell and congrulates News Director Jerry Garza in new role leaving industry
KGNS+ bids farewell and congratulates News Director Jerry Garza in new role leaving industry
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Man charged in shooting that left teen injured
Police Investigation (MGN)
Police continue investigation into downtown house party stabbing and shooting

Latest News

Laredo Chamber of Commerce sends statement on ports of entry closures
Laredo Chamber of Commerce sends statement on ports of entry closures
Laredo Crime Stoppers ready to host its 28th Annual Menudo Bowl
Laredo Crime Stoppers details 28th Annual Menudo Bowl
Laredo Crime Stoppers ready to host its 28th Annual Menudo Bowl
Laredo Crime Stoppers ready to host its 28th Annual Menudo Bowl
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Off-duty Laredo Firefighter charged with DWI after crashing into vehicle