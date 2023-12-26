Laredo Chamber of Commerce opposes southern border points of entry closures, cite crippling economic effect

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce is reacting to recent developments regarding trade and the border.

In a statement released last week, the chamber said they strongly oppose the recent closures of multiple points of entry.

They group says at the heart of their concerns is the critical necessity of maintaining a seamless flow of goods across the border.

That flow is vital to sustain local, state, and national economies, according to the chamber of commerce.

Because of staffing shortages stemming from illegal immigration, and CBP redeploying customs agents to handle the additional processing, the chamber of commerce says that has led to economic losses amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

As solutions, the chamber says they are advocating for increased federal resources and for the Mexican government to intensify border monitoring efforts to discourage illegal migration.

The full press release is produced below.

Laredo Chamber of Commerce opposes recent points of entry closures (Laredo Chamber of Commerce)

