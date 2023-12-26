Laredo council member challenges Grinch to spread joy at local hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The infamous Grinch, known for his mischievous ways, traded in his trademark scowl for a day of kindness, delivering gifts to children at a local hospital. District 1 Council Member Gilbert Gonzalez successfully convinced the Grinch to embrace the spirit of the season and spread holiday cheer to young patients.

Gonzalez, sharing the heartwarming story, revealed, “I challenged Grinch, and I told Grinch, ‘You know what? I challenge you to be nice to the kids one day out of the year. Let’s go to the hospitals, let’s visit the pediatric kids in their units, and let’s bring them a little teddy bear and a hug.’ And I’m so excited that Grinch agreed to do that.”

The dynamic duo, donned in festive attire, brought joy to the pediatric unit at Laredo Medical Center by delivering Build-A-Bear gifts. The Grinch, with a transformed heart, took on the role of a benevolent gift-giver, bringing smiles to the faces of young patients who are spending the holidays away from home.

