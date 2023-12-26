Shop Local
Laredo Crime Stoppers details 28th Annual Menudo Bowl

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day of early extended registration for teams looking to participate in the cook off.

Colleen Rodriguez, with Laredo Crime Stoppers, says that anybody who has already made menudo this holiday season should consider putting their recipe to the test.

A $200 registration fee not only pays for a spot in the contest, but it goes to a good cause.

Organizers also say teams, pop-up vendors, volunteers, and more, are still needed.

For more information, you can head to the Laredo Crime Stoppers’ Menudo Bowl information page here.

The Menudo Bowl is taking place on January 20th, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Webb County Fairgrounds on Hwy 59.

