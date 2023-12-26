Laredoans share Christmas traditions, emphasize family and faith

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Christmas, a universally celebrated day, is marked by several traditions worldwide. While the festivities often include carols, tree decorating, and gift-giving, different cultures and religions approach the day uniquely. In Laredo, residents shared their Christmas celebrations and what the holiday means to them.

Christmas, for many, is a season rich with traditions. Some find joy in homemade food, binge-watching Christmas movies, and opening presents from Santa. Others, like Ana Nuñez, her brother Ezequiel, and their grandmother, observe the holiday by attending a place of worship.

“For me, Christmas is about family, more importantly family, but also about Jesus, when Jesus is born,” says Ana Nuñez. Going to church on Christmas is an annual tradition for their family, emphasizing that the holiday is not just about gifts but also about the spiritual significance of Jesus’ birth.

Both siblings stress the importance of families spending the holidays together, especially during challenging times. Ana Nuñez notes the blessing of living in a community that should come together despite the prevalent violence and crime.

Ezequiel Nuñez adds, “You need to be ready for what’s coming, you know, peace and just to be happy because you need something, again this time, you never know what could happen, so it’s good to have something to fall back on.”

Armando Fuentes, Jr., soon to be a deacon, observes a return to faith in the community, stating, “People are coming back to our heavenly father. They know that the truth lies in our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Despite diverse Christmas plans, Ana, Ezequiel, and Armando share a common sentiment: a wish for peace and joy in the days to come, with an emphasis on families continuing to celebrate together.

As a historical note, Alabama was the first state to declare Christmas a legal holiday in 1836, while Oklahoma followed suit in 1890.

