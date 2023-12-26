Laredo’s New Year’s holiday closure and service schedule

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In observance of the upcoming New Year’s holiday, the City of Laredo has announced the closure of all administrative offices on Friday, December 29, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024. Regular services will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Residents are reminded to plan accordingly and utilize the available services during the holiday closure.

The following operational adjustments and service schedules will be in effect:

Garbage & Recycling Collection:

Regular schedule on Friday, December 29, 2023.

No collection on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Monday’s collection will be picked up on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

No lawn clipping or branch collection on either day.

Landfill:

Open on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (weather permitting).

Open on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (weather permitting).

Closed on Monday, January 1, 2024.

El Metro Transit:

Fixed Route: Regular schedule on Friday, December 29, Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, 2023.

No Fixed Route on Monday, January 1, 2024.

El Lift: Regular schedule on Friday, December 29, Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 31, 2023.

No El Lift services on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Administrative Office & Customer Service: Closed from Friday, December 29, 2023, through Monday, January 1, 2024. Resuming regular business hours on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

For more information, residents are encouraged to contact the El Metro Customer Service Department at 956-795-2280.

3-1-1 Call Center:

Open regular hours from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Closed on Monday, January 1, 2024.

