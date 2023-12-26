Licensed professional counselor offers suggestions to combat Holiday Blues for most at-risk groups

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The holiday is known as the most wonderful time of the year but, for others, that isn’t always the case.

Recent research indicates that about 55% of Americans experience the “winter blues”, which for some could mean seasonal affective disorder, otherwise known as SAD.

The winter blues come in many forms and it is the feeling of being sad, anxious, and lonely during the holiday season.

With the holiday season in full swing, many consider the sights and sounds to be pleasant and plentiful.

But that’s not always the case even when Christmas lights are up, families gather throughout the week, and opening presents are some things that many people look forward to during December.

Licensed professional counselor Elizabeth Reyna-Gardner says, “Sometimes they might say ‘I’m sad. You know, I don’t really want to be here anymore’. So it’s really important to pay attention to that because we [might] just think it’s [only] for a season or a mood, but if they are saying something that, it means that they need help so it’s important to take it seriously.”

Recent research says Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X-ers are among the highest numbers of population groups to experience holiday loneliness.

“The change in daylight, the change of seasons, the change in daylight—that affects your body [and the body] produces more melatonin so your body seems more lethargic and doesn’t want to do a lot of things.”

Some of the top reasons people feel this way are because they aren’t around loved ones, have seasonal depression, or are going through the grief of losing a loved one during the year.

These are some signs and symptoms a person can present if they are going through a tough time: Feeling guilty, social isolation, changes in appetite and weight loss, and worthlessness.

However, it’s important these signs you can help a loved one.

“Spending time with them—which is the most important thing—but also engaging with them in different activities,” Gardner says.

Other ways you can help with the holiday blues are avoiding or limiting alcohol intake, staying physically active, practicing self-care, and trying to avoid comparisons on social media.

The Mayo Clinic reports that it’s normal to have some days when you feel down, but if you feel down for days at a time and you can’t get motivated to do activities you normally enjoy, you should see your health care provider.

