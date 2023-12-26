Shop Local
Local Salvation Army spreads holiday joy with angel tree gifts, food baskets

By Lisely Garza
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For over a century, the Salvation Army has been a beacon of generosity during the holiday season, spreading cheer to the less fortunate. Recently, the organization continued this longstanding tradition with its Angel Tree distribution, bringing joy to over 450 children in Laredo.

Major Rebecca Galabeas, a representative from the Salvation Army, expressed gratitude to the community, stating, “We thank the community of Laredo for providing so many wonderful gifts for the kids, some that have just donated extra toys to help meet the needs of the children.”

Not only did children receive presents, but families in need also benefited from additional donations. The children’s families were provided with baskets full of food, ensuring a festive and plentiful holiday season.

The Salvation Army’s commitment to giving extends beyond the holiday season, with donations accepted year-round to support families in need.

Individuals interested in contributing or seeking more information can contact the Salvation Army at 956-723-2349.

