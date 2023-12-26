Miss Laredo Elementary brings holiday cheer to hospital patients

Shop Local
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A young philanthropist is making a difference in the lives of those spending their holidays in a hospital. Ximena Luna, the current “Miss Laredo Elementary,” along with the help of Santa Claus, spent her day spreading Christmas cheer at a local hospital.

Ximena’s mission to give back is deeply personal and rooted in her challenging experience. Having undergone open-heart surgery, the young beauty queen understands firsthand the loneliness and hardships that accompany a hospital stay during the festive season.

“Ximena’s Hope,” a heartfelt project of hers, aims to inspire courage and strength in those facing similar health challenges. On Monday, December 25, Ximena dedicated her time to bringing smiles to patients’ faces, dropping off gifts, and sharing the joy of the holidays.

The “Miss Laredo Elementary” titleholder, adorned in festive attire alongside Santa Claus, made rounds through the hospital corridors, bringing warmth and holiday spirit to each room. Her efforts go beyond the superficial festivities; they carry a message of resilience and hope.

