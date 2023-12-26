Shop Local
New Laredo College grant will help offer U.S. citizenship classes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new Laredo College grant aims to help 200 people in the Gateway City become U.S. citizens.

Recently, the college was awarded $300,000 to teach people the English language and help them study for the naturalized U.S. citizenship test.

The qualification needed to become a citizen includes that a person must be over the age of 18 at the time they file for citizenship paperwork and that they must be a permanent U.S resident.

That is in addition to having their green card for at least 5 years, or 3 years if they are filing as the spouse of a U.S citizen.

We spoke to Congressman Henry Cuellar about this funding and the benefit it will have on the community.

Rep. Henry Cuellar says, “They might be here with a legal residence, but they can’t vote and they can’t really participate in something until they become a naturalized citizen. That’s what Laredo College has done. This will help about 200 individuals, but this over the years, it has helped thousands of people become naturalized citizens.”

At the moment it’s unknown when the classes will begin, but if you would like more information you can contact Laredo College at (956) 722-0521.

