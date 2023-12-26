Shop Local
Off-duty Laredo Firefighter charged with DWI after crashing into vehicle

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the Laredo Fire Department is charged with DWI after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Loop 20 Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, Laredo Police responded to a crash at the 1000 block of Bob Bullock Loop before 2 p.m.

Officers met with the driver of a Dodge Challenger identified as Mario L. Vargas III, 27, who police say was showing signs of intoxication.

According to reports, Vargas failed to control his speed resulting in a collusion with another from behind.

Officers conducted the accident report, and Vargas was subsequently arrested for DWI.

It was later revealed that Vargas is employed as a City of Laredo Firefighter.

