Off-duty Laredo Firefighter charged with DWI after crashing into vehicle

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the Laredo Fire Department is charged with DWI after he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Loop 20 Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, Laredo Police responded to a crash at the 1000 block of Bob Bullock Loop before 2 p.m.

Officers met with the driver of a Dodge Challenger identified as Mario L. Vargas III, 27, who police say was showing signs of intoxication.

According to reports, Vargas failed to control his speed resulting in a collusion with another from behind.

Officers conducted the accident report, and Vargas was subsequently arrested for DWI.

It was later revealed that Vargas is employed as a City of Laredo Firefighter.

