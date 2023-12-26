Police continue investigation into downtown house party stabbing and shooting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation continues after a man is stabbed over the holiday weekend following a house party in downtown Laredo.

The stabbing happened early Saturday at around six in the evening at the 1900 block of Iturbide Street.

According to Laredo police, a fight broke out at a house party and a 29-year-old ended up getting stabbed by a front door neighbor.

Authorities also mention that during the fight, a 14-year-old discharged his firearm into the air. The suspects fled the scene but were later found that morning at an address on Lee Avenue.

The suspect in the stabbing was identifed as 46-year-old Alfonso Herrera Jr. Herrera took detectives to where he tried to hid the clothes he had on during the stabbing.

Herrera was charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury and three counts of tampering with evidence.

The 14-year-old was also found on Lee and was arrested for discharging a firearm within a municipality.

Herrera was taken to the Webb County Jail and the teen was taken to the Youth Village.

It’s unclear the relation between the suspects in the case and the victim.

The victim was in serious but stable condition.

