Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Police continue investigation into downtown house party stabbing and shooting

10p newscast recording
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation continues after a man is stabbed over the holiday weekend following a house party in downtown Laredo.

The stabbing happened early Saturday at around six in the evening at the 1900 block of Iturbide Street.

According to Laredo police, a fight broke out at a house party and a 29-year-old ended up getting stabbed by a front door neighbor.

Authorities also mention that during the fight, a 14-year-old discharged his firearm into the air. The suspects fled the scene but were later found that morning at an address on Lee Avenue.

The suspect in the stabbing was identifed as 46-year-old Alfonso Herrera Jr. Herrera took detectives to where he tried to hid the clothes he had on during the stabbing.

Herrera was charged with aggravated assault causing bodily injury and three counts of tampering with evidence.

The 14-year-old was also found on Lee and was arrested for discharging a firearm within a municipality.

Herrera was taken to the Webb County Jail and the teen was taken to the Youth Village.

It’s unclear the relation between the suspects in the case and the victim.

The victim was in serious but stable condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

loop 20 crash
Two people hospitalized following three vehicle collision on Loop 20
Fire breaks out at a home on Candlewood Rd.
Fire breaks out at a home on Candlewood Rd.
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Man charged in shooting that left teen injured
Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Christmas Tree
City of Laredo and Webb County holiday closures

Latest News

KGNS+ bids farewell to News Director, Jerry Garza
KGNS+ bids farewell to News Director Jerry Garza
Local Salvation Army spreads holiday joy with angel tree gifts, food baskets
Local Salvation Army spreads holiday joy with angel tree gifts, food baskets
Closed sign
Laredo’s New Year’s holiday closure and service schedule
Laredo council member challenges Grinch to spread joy at local hospital
Laredo council member challenges Grinch to spread joy at local hospital