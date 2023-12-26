SCAN’s Family Resource Center explains services provided, invites community to enroll

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The community is being invited to SCAN’s Family Resource Center, and in particular, families with children ages 0-5.

Doors are open to those needing help, and the center offers support by helping parents, families, and children locate and use services within our community.

Families enrolled in the program receive assistance, for example, with diapers and other necessities.

However, the public is also welcomed to participate in other initiatives such as group sessions put on by the center like ‘Mindfulness for Moms’ or ‘Gentle Parenting’.

Program Coordinator Angelica Ramirez helped provide more information on the services offered by the center.

More information on SCAN and the services provide can be found on their website.

