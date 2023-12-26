Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

SCAN’s Family Resource Center explains services provided, invites community to enroll

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The community is being invited to SCAN’s Family Resource Center, and in particular, families with children ages 0-5.

Doors are open to those needing help, and the center offers support by helping parents, families, and children locate and use services within our community.

Families enrolled in the program receive assistance, for example, with diapers and other necessities.

However, the public is also welcomed to participate in other initiatives such as group sessions put on by the center like ‘Mindfulness for Moms’ or ‘Gentle Parenting’.

Program Coordinator Angelica Ramirez helped provide more information on the services offered by the center.

More information on SCAN and the services provide can be found on their website.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

loop 20 crash
Two people hospitalized following three vehicle collision on Loop 20
Fire breaks out at a home on Candlewood Rd.
Fire breaks out at a home on Candlewood Rd.
A man was arrest for stealing from a Subway in Stewartville.
Man charged in shooting that left teen injured
Adriana Mariel Rullan
Former UISD teacher arrested for having an improper relationship with a student
Christmas Tree
City of Laredo and Webb County holiday closures

Latest News

Encinal traffic stop uncovers human smuggling attempt
Encinal traffic stop uncovers human smuggling attempt
File: Laredo College
New Laredo College grant will help offer U.S. citizenship classes
Texas DPS urges safe holidays: ‘Don’t drive under the influence’
Texas DPS urges safe holidays: ‘Don’t drive under the influence’
10p newscast recording
LC grant will help offer U.S. citizenship classes
Laredoans share Christmas traditions, emphasize family and faith
Laredoans share Christmas traditions, emphasize family and faith