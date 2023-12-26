Texas DPS urges safe holidays: ‘Don’t drive under the influence’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - To ensure a safe holiday season, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public about the critical importance of avoiding driving under the influence (DUI). In 2022, tragic statistics revealed that over 100 lives were lost on Texas roadways, and around 200 drivers sustained injuries due to alcohol-related crashes.

Sergeant Erick Estrada, representing DPS, emphasized the commitment of state and local law enforcement to ensuring the safety of all travelers during the holiday season. “We’re focusing on that aspect, as far as traffic safety. We go out there and enforce all traffic laws, but one of the most important ones that we enforce is DWIs. We know that it seems to be an issue whenever people are celebrating; they get behind the wheel and are intoxicated. We want to remind the public that this is against the law. You can go to jail, and not only lose your license, but you also risk hurting yourself and hurting others,” Sgt. Estrada stated.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), more than 83,000 lives have been lost to preventable fatal crashes since November 2000. Sgt. Estrada offered practical advice to motorists, recommending they keep their eyes on the road, avoid distractions such as phones, buckle up, and most importantly, refrain from driving under the influence.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.