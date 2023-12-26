Young leukemia patient’s holiday wish granted by local veterans

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The man in the big red suit spread his Christmas joy a little earlier than usual this holiday season.

The local veterans coalition decided to partner up in that mission and help a kid who has been receiving leukemia treatment for more than two years.

This Christmas season, 3-year-old Angelito’s wish was to open up a special gift and a group of veterans came together to make it happen.

It all began when the Laredo Veterans Coalition heard about Angelito’s wish.

But what really touched them was this young boy’s story: Angelito was diagnosed with leukemia at age one.

He has gone through several treatments and is currently in remission.

Because of his long medical history, his family has had to sacrifice a lot, which this year, meant not being able to get everything on Angelito’s Christmas list.

Once the group of veterans heard about this, they went into action.

The group came together to make a very special day for Angelito.

On Friday, they delivered gifts like shoes, clothing and even brought a special guest to cheer him up.

Jesus Segovia says it is important to spread the Christmas joy to those kids who are dealing with a serious illness.

He says, “Of course, Christmas is the time for sharing and if we can help, we are always there.”

Segovia also added, “We’re always there to help somebody, and hopefully this will not be the only one and I hope that the people out there will do the same if they know somebody that is less fortunate for them to extend a hand and help them out during this Christmas season.”

