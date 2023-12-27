Shop Local
The 2nd Annual Bright Star Toy Giveaway hands out bicycles, gifts to students

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many smiles were brought to children in the Gateway City this Christmas weekend at the Bright Star Toy Giveaway.

The Pct. 1 Webb Constables Office teamed up with the City of Laredo, LISD, and local businesses to gift over 1,000 toys to students.

Bicycles and all kinds of toys were given to kids.

Laredo ISD students were able to receive a voucher to get a Christmas present at the St. Peter Plaza.

Dozens of parents and children attended this special event.

