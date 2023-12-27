Shop Local
Attorneys for Daisy Campos-Rodriguez file case to Texas Supreme Court

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The battle for the District 2 city council seat has made its way to Texas’ highest court.

In the document, they detail arguments against the findings of both the 4th Court of Appeals and the trial court—which both already agree that the true winner of the city council District 2 seat is Ricardo Rangel Jr.

In their petition, attorneys for Campos-Rodriguez argue several issues including one that deals with the final vote count that should be used.

Through their arguments, the attorneys for Campos-Rodriguez are requesting the Texas Supreme Court reverse the Fourth Court of Appeals judgment and call for a new District 2 election.

No word on when the Supreme Court will issue a response on whether they’ll hear the case.

Below is the full document.

Laredo sees increase in displaced migrant families
