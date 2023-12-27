CBP seizes $10 million in narcotics at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, December 21st, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at the World Trade Bridge intercepted a major drug shipment valued at $10 million.

The operation unfolded when a CBP officer, during routine checks, referred a refrigerated tractor-trailer for a secondary inspection. The vehicle’s driver claimed it was transporting a commercial shipment of cut flowers.

Upon closer look, officers found 164 pounds of alleged powdered meth, 854 pounds of crystal meth, and 165 pounds of alleged cocaine. Homeland Security agents now hold the case, investigating the origin and destination of these illegal substances.

